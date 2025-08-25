With the regular season opener less than two weeks away, the Baltimore Ravens are hoping to have all hands on deck. The Sunday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills might be the best matchup of the season's opening weekend. After an undefeated preseason, the Ravens will look to continue that momentum into their game against Buffalo. Following quarterback Lamar Jackson's return to practice on Monday from a foot injury, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh shared his thoughts on Jackson's performance to ESPN's Jamison Henley and others via X (formerly Twitter).

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson returning to practice Monday: “He looked good.” pic.twitter.com/UrR7NBGNYy — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson returning to practice Monday: ‘He looked good,'” reported Hensley on Monday afternoon.

It's not surprising that Jackson performed well in his first practice back. As the Ravens prepare for their big season opening clash, it's clear that the team is looking to take the next step. Harbaugh has been the team's head coach since 2008 yet only has one Super Bowl win to his name. Entering his 18th season in charge, this Baltimore team is one of the deepest that Harbaugh has ever coached. Can Jackson and his teammates finally push through the postseason and return to the big game once again?

Can Lamar Jackson, Ravens get over postseason hump in 2025?

Jackson has won two MVP awards and is considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He's routinely guided the Ravens to postseason berth after postseason berth, not to mention multiple AFC North titles. He's the holder of multiple NFL records as well. Getting him back on the practice field should help the former Heisman Trophy winner get back into a groove as the regular season approaches.

In addition to Jackson, Baltimore's offense returns one of the NFL's best running backs in Derrick Henry. Receivers Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers continue to prove that they are trusted by their signal caller. Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, when healthy, form one of the league's best tight end duos. Can the Ravens offense find another gear in 2025 to help propel the team deeper into the postseason? If so, then another Super Bowl berth might not be out of the question in a few months' time.