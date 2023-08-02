Iowa football player Aaron Blom has been handed criminal charges related to underage sports wagering, according to Brandon Hurley of the Iowa City Press-Citizen.

Aaron Blom is a walk-on kicker, and he allegedly bet the “under” on the 2021 Cy-Hawk football game, which is a rivalry game between the Iowa football program and the Iowa State football program, according to Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. The over/under was set at 45, and the Iowa football program beat the Iowa State football program by the score of 27-27, so the bet did hit. Iowa State missed a field goal attempt with 31 seconds left that would have made the over hit.

Blom also allegedly wagered 170 times under his mother's name for $4,400 on DraftKings, and was underage, according to the affidavit, Leistikow said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Blom admitted to DCU agents that he placed underage online wagers using his mother's account on DraftKings, according to Hurley.

The affidavit alleged Blom “routinely and consistently” placed wagers from his personal iPhone, which were traded back to his University of Iowa residence and in areas of the university that are “not routinely open to the public,” according to Hurley.

Blom is a non-scholarship player, and saw limited action in 2022. He missed a game-tying field goal as time expired against Iowa State, giving the Cyclones a 10-7 victory. He went one-for-three overall last season, and made his one kick in Iowa's season-opening win against South Dakota State. After the Iowa State loss, Blom did not attempt another field goal on the season.