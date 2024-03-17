It was an exciting night for the Iowa State basketball team Saturday as they won the Big 12 Championship game against the No. 1 ranked team in the world in the Houston Cougars, 69-41. While the Cyclones are the No. 7 ranked team in the country, it is still an upset that not many saw coming with how dominant the Cougars were this season as head coach T.J. Oltzenberger talked about the win.
What was the most surprising about the result was the final score where the Cyclones were in control for most of the game, especially in the second half where the Iowa State basketball team outscored Houston, 39-18. Oltzenberger praised his team to the media after the game and said that he doesn't “think there's anything question” that they are playing the best basketball they have played all season according to ESPN.
“I give our guys all the credit,” Otzelberger said. “You hear it all the time: You want to be playing your best this time of year. I don't think there's any question that's what we're doing.”
There is no doubt that it was an outstanding showcase for the Cyclones as the win marked their sixth Big 12 championship in their sixth appearance. According to ESPN, “the margin was the largest over a No. 1 team since UCLA beat the Cougars by 32 in the 1968 Final Four.”
Oltzenberger claims his players knows how much they've accomplished
The Iowa State basketball team was led by Milan Momcilovic who had 18 points, Keshon Gilbert who had 16 points, and Hason Ward who had 13 points off the bench. Oltzenberger said that his team does not need to be reminded how big of a win it is for them and the program itself.
“You beat a team or program as good as Houston is,” Otzelberger said, “your guys know they've accomplished something.”
Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey had an all-around solid game as he scored nine points, recording six assists, and collecting five rebounds. He would say after the game that they don't let the noise on the outside get to their heads which is why they are a “close group.”
“We don't really care what the outside world thinks of us,” Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey said. “That's why we're such a close group. We just put our head down and go to work. That's why I don't think there's anyone more deserving than our team to be in this position and celebrate this moment.”
Disappointment from Houston as Iowa State basketball team dominates
On the other side, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson might feel the situation to be familiar as Iowa State beat Oklahoma in 2000 in the Big 12 championship game when he was the head coach for the Sooners. However, he would say he gives his “hats off to Iowa State's fans” for showing up and making noise.
“Very seldom do you play a road game in the championship of a tournament, but you know what? Hats off to Iowa State's fans,” Sampson said. “I've known Iowa State's fans for a long, long time. That's not the first time I've lost to them in the championship. But don't lose sight of how good you have to be to get here.”
While Houston didn't end up winning the conference championship, they will still have an opportunity to make noise in the national tournament this month. They finished with a 30-4 record, while being 15-3 in conference play.
“We'll pick ourselves up. We've had a great year,” Sampson said. “Forty minutes is not going to define three months.”
As for the Iowa State basketball team, they will celebrate the conference title and an automatic bid into the national tourney to continue their exciting year. They finished with a 27-7 record while being 13-5 in conference play.