All season long, the Houston Cougars have been the top team in the Big 12 Conference. They've been ranked No. 1 in the nation for a good portion of the 2023-24 season and they headed in to the Big 12 Tournament as the top overall seed. But the Iowa State Cyclones pulled off a mini-upset against Houston on Saturday in the tournament championship.
With their 69-41 win over Houston, Iowa State became the first team in NCAA history to beat an AP No. 1 ranked team by 25 or more points outside of their home area as per OptaSTATS.
It's a mini-upset because Iowa State came into the game as the No. 2 team in the Big 12. With the win, Iowa State punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. But even with a loss, they were most likely going to be rewarded by the selection committee anyways.
Junior guard Keshon Gilbert helped lead the way for the Cyclones finishing with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals while being named the Big 12 Tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Even with the loss, Houston is still going to receive a No. 1 seed on Sunday when the NCAA Tournament teams are selected.
With Iowa State though, they're a likely No. 2 seed, but with the win they may actually have a shot a being a No. 1 seed. The last time Iowa State won the Big 12 Tournament was back in 2019. With the tournament win, they now have a streak of three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Last season they lost in the first round against Pittsburgh.