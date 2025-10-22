All eyes were on Kevin Durant as he made his much-anticipated debut for the Houston Rockets, who took on the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Tuesday.

It was an early challenge for the two-time Finals MVP, who was traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Rockets in the offseason. It is also worth noting that Durant was up against his former team, which held its ring ceremony before tip-off.

The Rockets and the Thunder put on a cinematic tussle as the game went into double overtime. Oklahoma City forced the first extension, 104-104, after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's jumper, while Houston returned the favor, 115-115, after Alperen Sengun's dunk.

When the smoke cleared, the Thunder escaped by the skin of their teeth, 125-124, after Gilgeous-Alexnader's free throws.

Fans were absolutely thrilled with the wild ending.

“Give me 82 Rockets-Thunder games,” said @greatlakejake15.

@ZabuzaZanpack had to pull out the Martin Scorsese meme—and he is correct.

Rockets vs Thunder overtime on opening day

“This Rockets and Thunder game is lightning straight to my veins,” added @HeyAntzNoPants.

“This Rockets-Thunder game feels like a playoff game,” posted @E_rich04.

@CJOffTheBench had the perfect GIF and caption to sum it all up.

Guy who scheduled Rockets-Thunder to open up the season.

Guy who scheduled Rockets-Thunder to open up the season.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons also had to chime in.

“This game is awesome. What a start to the season! We are Roundball Rocking it the f*** up,” wrote Simmons.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who had a strong message for the Thunder during the ring ceremony, had 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Durant, meanwhile, finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

Oklahoma City will next face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, while Houston will battle the Detroit Pistons on Friday.