With the World Series rapidly approaching, fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are eagerly awaiting the day when they get to see their favorite player hold up the Commissioner's Trophy and take a shiny new ring home for their troubles.

Will it be Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and company, marking their second win in as many seasons and fully establishing the MLB's first real dynasty of the decade? Or will it be Vladdy Jr., George Springer, and the plucky Blue Jays, bringing Canada their first American championship this century?

Well, while the games still have to be played to find that out, there's one player who is a certified lock to leave the series with a ring no matter who wins, and he won't even have to take the field to get the job done: Bobby Kennedy.

That's right, after playing two games for the Blue Jays in August before spending a week with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kennedy is going to win a World Series either way, as he reminded fans online with a post on his Instagram story.

“Buddy Kennedy is ecstatic about his World Series victory,” Jomboy shared. “This August he played two games as an infielder for the Blue Jays and seven for the Dodgers,” Jamboy shared.

Originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Millville, New Jersey, Kennedy actually played for three of the top teams in baseball this year, with his season beginning as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, where he played in four games before being released. While the grandson of Don Money didn't finish out the season on an MLB roster, instead setting his sights on new opportunities in 2026, his season will end in a World Series win either way, even if he goes about securing the ring in quite possibly the weirdest way imaginable.