Tyrese Haliburton is proud of Brock Purdy.

One would never think that Tyrese Haliburton and Brock Purdy would be related in some way but they are. Both up-and-coming stars who stepped up for their teams this season came from Iowa State. The Indiana Pacers star just so happened to leave for the league early while the San Francisco 49ers' Mr. Irrelevant had to stick around for two more years. Nonetheless, the two still have a lot of love for each other and it showed after the NFC Championship game.

Tyrese Haliburton had to pay tribute to one of his close friends at Iowa State who just reached the Super Bowl. He wore Brock Purdy's 49ers jersey, via the Pacers' X account.

Tyrese Haliburton rocking a Brock Purdy jersey to show love to his fellow Iowa State Cyclone 💯 (via @Pacers)pic.twitter.com/VvdMPAp60D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2024

The Pacers are still awaiting Haliburton's return from injury but it come sooner more than later. They will face the Boston Celtics in their next game which could also be when he makes his way back to the team. Notably, he suffered a hamstring injury which has sidelined him in the last 10 of 11 Pacers games. During that span of time, he was also announced to be an All-Star.

Haliburton is not the only Iowa State alum that is experiencing a lot of success. Purdy has managed to silence his naysayers by reaching his 2nd NFC Championship game and making his first Super Bowl during his first two seasons in the league. Patrick Mahomes might be standing in his way but weapons like George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Deebo Samuel will surely step up.

Whatever the Cyclones did to shape these players surely changed their lives.