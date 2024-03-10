The Iowa women's basketball team took down Nebraska by the score of 94-89 in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, and Caitlin Clark took some time with the trophy to recreate an iconic Kobe Bryant photo in the locker room.
Iconic. @CaitlinClark22 x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/7fjKqh9wbO
— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) March 10, 2024
Caitlin Clark posted in a similar way with the trophy as Kobe Bryant did after winning the NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2001. Bryant was one of the biggest advocates for women's basketball before his untimely death, and it shows with how stars like Clark and others look up to him.
Caitlin Clark recreates the iconic Kobe Bryant photo ‼️🔥 pic.twitter.com/c8ELz1EopR
— Salt Flash (@SaltFlash) March 10, 2024
Clark is undoubtedly hoping to have a chance to recreate that photo with another trophy, as Iowa women's basketball is hoping to take that next step and win the national championship this year, after coming up short in last year's game against LSU.
After winning the Big Ten tournament, the Hawkeyes have a case for a one seed in the NCAA Tournament. They will not be the No. 1 overall seed, as that will go to South Carolina, but Iowa should be in a favorable position, regardless of what region it is placed in.
It will be worth monitoring the bracket as it is revealed next weekend on March 17.
Clark recently announced that she will be going to the WNBA after this season with Iowa, so this will be the last chance to add a national title to her resume at the college level. Regardless of how the tournament goes, Clark will go down as one of the best women's college basketball players.