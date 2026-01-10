With the shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder missing All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and starting forward Chet Holmgren, head coach Mark Daigneault watched Kenrich Williams help erase a 21-point deficit against the Memphis Grizzlies. Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace were also ruled out for Friday's game. Still, the Thunder persevered, edging out the Grizzlies — 117-116 — in an emphatic fashion.

Jalen Williams' double-double (26 points, 10 assists) led five Thunder players in double figures. Kenrich's go-ahead three with 1:07 left (115-114) topped a 21-point night for the backup veteran, whose minimal role expanded to a moment in the clutch. After the win, Daigneault talked about Williams' impact.

“I'm just so happy for him — he's such a huge part of our team. He's got a great soul, he's got such respect in the locker room, and his role,” Daigneault said. “He played 28 minutes tonight. It had to be a season-high. He's the same guy every day. He's so invested in the team. He's two feet in. And when his number is called, he's ready to compete. Tonight, his competitiveness was on display.

“Not only with the offensive burst he had, but also to play the majority of his minutes at the five, and play that many minutes at the five against a team that's obviously got physical strength up front, is impressive.”

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched Williams go 8-for-13 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from deep. He also finished with eight rebounds and two steals. Ajay Mitchell added 23 points and six assists.

Kenrich Williams shines in Thunder comeback win

Article Continues Below

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rested after beating the Jazz, and the defending champions added another to their win column, led by Thunder veteran Kenrich Williams, whose presence was felt on both ends of the floor. Facing a 21-point deficit, Williams says, taking things one possession at a time shifted the Grizzlies' momentum in the second half.

“I don't think that was a pretty game at all. We got out-rebounded for sure,” Williams said. “They hit a bunch of shots. I don't think we hit that many shots early on. Down 20, just finding ways, scrapping. No matter the situation or whatever was going on, we just took it one possession at a time. Just a gutsy win. Big shoutout to everyone who played tonight.”

The Thunder will host the Heat at the Paycom Center on Sunday.