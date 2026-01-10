The Miami Marlins have been searching for some players this offseason, to help lead the team back to the postseason. One Miami player who has been long discussed as a possible trade candidate is starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

It continues to trend that the Marlins won't part ways with Alcantara, according to a report from The Athletic.

“The Marlins remain open to further dealing from their rotation for the right return, though the chances of Miami trading ace right-hander Sandy Alcántara remain unlikely, league sources said,” Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon wrote.

Miami seems so pleased with the amount of depth they have in their rotation, that they wouldn't mind trading another pitcher. The Marlins recently traded Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs.

“Behind Alcántara, there’s Eury Perez, Ryan Weathers, Braxton Garrett and Max Meyer. The next wave includes prospect Robby Snelling and Thomas White. With another trade, the Marlins still might like their group,” the writers added.

The Marlins finished the 2025 season with a 79-83 record, and won seven of their last 10 games.

Marlins are looking for offense

Miami is looking to address their needs with more bats. The Marlins are looking at several free agents, including Eugenio Suarez, while also pondering another trade.

The Marlins dealt Cabrera for a talented group of young players including outfield prospect Owen Caissie.

“Outfielder Owen Caissie, previously the Chicago Cubs’ No. 1 prospect, fits the Marlins’ lineup well and offers massive upside. The Marlins acquired two other young players in the trade. And their starting-pitching depth might allow them to absorb the loss of Cabrera without a significant dropoff,” Rosenthal and Sammon added.

If the Marlins do keep Alcantara, they will be expecting big things from him in 2026. Alcantara has been mending from having Tommy John surgery a few years ago. In 2025, the hurler posted a 5.36 ERA while appearing in 31 games.

Alcantara has 52 career regular season wins, with an ERA in the regular season of 3.65.