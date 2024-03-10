In an electrifying Big Ten Tournament final on Sunday, Caitlin Clark led a remarkable comeback, scoring 30 of her 34 points in the second half and overtime, to lead Iowa women's basketball to a 94-89 victory over Nebraska. The win marked Iowa's third consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship.
The game was a rollercoaster, with Iowa (29-4) overcoming a 13-point deficit from late in the first half. Initially, Clark struggled from the field, missing all nine of her attempts from beyond the arc in the first half. However, her persistence paid off as she finished 5 for 17 from three-point range, coupled with a game-high 12 assists, showcasing her all-around ability to impact the game.
Nebraska (22-11) put forth a strong challenge, led by Alexis Markowski's 23 points and 13 rebounds, reminding Iowa of their previous encounter this season where the Huskers emerged the winners. However, Iowa's determination was on full display, especially in the closing minutes of regulation and throughout overtime.
A pivotal moment came with just over two and a half minutes remaining in regulation when Iowa trailed by eight. Clark's signature step-back three-pointer sparked the comeback, and her layup tied the game, sending it to overtime. In the extra period, Clark's decisive three-pointer with 51 seconds left gave Iowa a lead they would not relinquish, per Dave Campbell of the Associated Press.
Nebraska's effort, playing their fourth game in as many days, was commendable but ultimately fell short. Despite the challenges, including an early tip-off and the daylight saving time change, the Huskers displayed immense energy and competitiveness.
The game was a battle of wills, with physical play reminiscent of the teams' football counterparts. Iowa managed to narrow the gap and eventually overtake Nebraska, thanks in large part to Clark's leadership and scoring prowess. Her ability to find success both inside and from long range, particularly in the second half and overtime, was crucial for Iowa's comeback.
This victory not only solidifies Iowa's dominance in the Big Ten but also highlights Clark's status as one of the premier talents in college basketball. As Iowa looks ahead, their sights will be set on making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, with Clark leading the charge.