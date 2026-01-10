As the New York Mets are surrounded by rumors in the offseason, the one name that has been linked to the ball club is Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta. While fans wonder what the top priority for the Mets is this offseason, the latest reporting suggests that the team could be the best spot for Peralta.

In the latest column by Ken Rosenthal and Ken Sammon of The Athletic, they cite that New York has been “in the best position” to land Peralta, since the team could give the best package to Milwaukee. One of the pieces that the Brewers want is a “prized young arm,” which the Mets could give, even without offering top prospect Nolan McLean.

“Of the clubs in the mix for Peralta, the New York Mets might be in the best position to part with a prized young arm – and they can do it without offering top prospect Nolan McLean,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. “Two of the Mets’ other youngsters, Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong, reached the majors last season. Christian Scott, another with major-league experience, is nearing the end of his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery.”

The price it will take for the Mets to land Freddy Peralta

With the rumors around the Mets happening nonstop, the ones especially connected to Peralta have been ongoing recently, with the team joining many others in showing interest. Last Monday, Rosenthal and Sammon would report on New York's interest and the “high” price it will take to trade for Peralta, who threw a 2.70 ERA to go along with 204 strikeouts and a 17-6 record.

“A major-league-ready starting pitcher figures to be part of the desired return, so the team can remain a contender,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote on Monday. “And the calculus also includes this: Any team that acquires Peralta can recoup one prospect by making him a qualifying offer and receiving a likely Competitive Balance Round A pick in the low 30s in 2027.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if New York pursues Peralta, as the team looks to improve after finishing at 83-79 record.