Published November 28, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

Caitlin Clark continues to rewrite the record books. During Iowa’s loss to UConn yesterday, the junior All-American recorded her 35th career game with 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists, passing Sabrina Ionescu for the most by a Division I player since at least the 1999-00 season.

Clark, who is averaging 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season for the Hawkeyes, is having another season worthy of a national player of the year award. Aliyah Boston, who won it for South Carolina last year, was Clark’s only competition her sophomore year and finds herself in prime position to be up for it again.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said before the season she believes Clark’s work ethic is why she has risen to the heights she has reached.

“I think Caitlin, the way she handles herself allows that,” Bluder said. “Everybody sees that she’s the hardest worker. Everybody sees all the extra time that she puts in.

“She’s a great teammate as far as crediting her teammates with success and building them up all the time. I think part of that is due to Caitlin, and I think part of it is the culture of our program and that we really stress that everyone is important on our team. Everyone matters.”

Clark adding to her list of accolades was largely overshadowed by the Hawkeyes losing their first half lead and falling to the Huskies. Iowa started the season fourth in the Associated Press’ preseason top-25 rankings and now finds itself in the ninth spot.