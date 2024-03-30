Monday night will host arguably the most highly-anticipated college basketball matchup between the Iowa and LSU women's basketball teams. It's a rematch of last year's National Championship and features Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese. The Hawkeyes superstar opened up about the upcoming matchup after taking down the lady Colorado Buffaloes.
Considering Reese openly taunted Clark after winning the championship last season, fans have been dying to see these two square off on the court again. We finally get that chance and it sounds like Caitlin Clark is just as excited about it as everyone else, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.
“Caitlin Clark on the rematch against LSU: “‘We're excited. … I think it's going to be a really great game for women's basketball.'”
Clark couldn't be more spot on with that statement. Last years championship between the Iowa and LSU women's teams broke the viewership record for women's college sports. We have the most electric player in the nation in Caitlin Clark facing off against a stacked Tigers roster featuring Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson.
The trash-talking, taunting, and high level play is exactly what fans love to see when watching sports and we should get just that on Monday when the lady Hawkeyes take on the lady Tigers. This matchup is so big that it could potentially get more views than this years National Championship. Iowa women's basketball coach, Lisa Bluder, may agree with that statement.
“Iowa coach Lisa Bluder on Iowa-LSU: ‘These are two really good teams. It's almost unfortunate they're meeting this early.'”
This is the best case-scenario for women's college basketball. Sports fans had both of these teams marked down and hoped for this matchup since the women's NCAA Tournament began. Now, the fans get exactly what they want. Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese. What more can you ask for?
Fans react to Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rematch
Sports fans are through the roof for this rematch. Iowa and LSU took the internet by storm last year and had people talking about it for weeks after the game. When was the last time a women's college game generated this much hype? Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese clearly have the star power to reel in the views. Just look at what fans are saying ahead of this year's Elite 8 matchup.
Everything is on the line for the Final Four!
Fan Duel with the perfect analogy.
The game takes place on Monday, April 1 with the tip-off time listed as “to be determined” as of this publishing. Caitlin Clark will likely continue looking like the superstar she is, as she's arguably the best women's college player ever. Meanwhile, Angel Reese and her teammates will aim to quiet the haters with a big win to advance to the Final Four.