The Ottawa Senators have been without goaltender Linus Ullmark since the end of December. He took a personal leave away from the team, and it's unclear when the veteran netminder will return to the ice. Unfortunately, his absence created some rather unfortunate online discussion. And the Senators were none too pleased to see these rumors around their goaltender.

These rumors began circulating on Thursday from a new account on Twitter. The account was deactivated shortly after the rumors caught the attention of fans online. Still, they made their way to the higher-ups with the Senators. This led to a statement from general manager Steve Staios.

“Our organization was extremely disappointed to read the completely fabricated and false stories that are spreading around social media about our hockey club,” Staios said in the statement. “Linus is away from our team for personal reasons and he has the entire organization’s support.”

“We asked that people respect his privacy, but clearly that request was not heard by the lowest forms of trolls and sick people who scour the internet. We are disgusted that outside forces are attempting to disrupt our hockey club. This statement will put an end to the ridiculous speculation that spread online.”

Ullmark is in the midst of his second season with the Senators. Ottawa struck a deal with the Boston Bruins on a trade back in June 2024 to bring the former Vezina winner to Ottawa. He has played to an .899 save percentage during his two seasons with Ottawa, helping them make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.