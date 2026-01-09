Miami took care of business in nail-biting fashion on Thursday as it defeated Ole Miss, 31-27, in the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the NCAA National Championship Game.

Carson Beck ran for a three-yard touchdown with less than 20 seconds left to deliver the victory for the 10th-ranked Hurricanes, who will play in the national title game for the first time since winning it all in 2001.

Miami legend Michael Irving, who was present at State Farm Stadium, was a mishmash of disbelief, relief, joy, and pride as he celebrated with his alma mater on the field after the game, as shown in the video shared by CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello.

Irvin helped Miami become a powerhouse when he entered the university in 1985. With the former wide receiver leading the charge and coach Jimmy Johnson calling the shots, Miami went undefeated in 1987 en route to the national trophy.

Irvin's title-sealing touchdown versus Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl remains one of the defining plays of Miami's championship run.

The Hurricanes waited over a decade to return to the ultimate round, which is why it is hard to blame the 59-year-old Irvin for looking almost inconsolable.

The Hall of Famer and three-time NFL champion has always been proud of being a product of Miami. Expect him to be even more animated with his support in the national championship game.

The Hurricanes have the rare opportunity to win the national title at home as they will host the winner between Indiana and Oregon at Hard Rock Stadium on January 19.

Back in 2022, the said venue was chosen as the site for the national championship game.