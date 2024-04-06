Women's college basketball has made a lot of progress this season, and a big reason for that is Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark. Clark is the best player in the game right now, and she is unlike any other player we have ever seen. Her and the Hawkeyes are on yet another impressive NCAA Tournament run, and they just advanced to the national title game with a big win on Friday night over UConn. On Saturday, Iowa had an open practice, and a whopping 19,000 people registered to see it.

That's how popular Caitlin Clark and this Iowa women's basketball team are. Everyone wants to see the Hawkeyes. Ticket prices were sky high for their games all season, and now, they are filling arenas for practice. Not a game, a practice. Clark is truly changing the game.

All of these people are in the arena to watch Clark and Iowa get ready for their national title matchup with South Carolina.

There are a lot of NBA gams that don't get crowds like this. This is a women's college basketball practice.

Everybody wants a chance to see this Iowa team play basketball.

This isn't a game, we're talking about practice! Allen Iverson would be astounded.

This has definitely never been seen at this level of hoops. The game is changing.

Just a special scene in Cleveland. The national championship between Iowa and South Carolina is going to be must-watch TV.

RECOMMENDED (Article Continues Below)
Kamilla Cardoso on one side with South Carolina logo in background. On other side is Caitlin Clark with Iowa logo in background. 2020 women's Final Four logo in front.

Bailey Bassett ·

UConn head coach Dan Hurley in the corner of a boxing ring

Sonny Giuliano ·

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats looking frustrated and upset.

Benjamin Adducchio ·

Iowa vs. South Carolina in the national title game

owa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) talk during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game between Iowa and South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse,
© Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa women's basketball and South Carolina will meet in the national title game on Sunday, and both teams had a different experience getting there in the Final Four. The Gamecocks cruised over #3 NC State after a close game in the first half. South Carolina was only up by one point at halftime, but they outscored the Wolfpack by 23 points in the third quarter, and that led to a big win.

The Hawkeyes had a tight battle with UConn on Friday night. The game was close all the way through, and it came right down to the wire. There was a lot of controversy around the end of the game as UConn was down by one with a chance to win it at the end. A moving screen was called to end that possession, and a lot of people didn't agree with the call. Nothing to do about it now. Iowa won the game, and they are now playing for a national championship on Sunday.

South Carolina and Iowa will get things going at 3:00 ET on Sunday and the game will be airing on ESPN and ABC. The Gamecocks are trying to complete a perfect season, and they are currently favored by 6.5 points.