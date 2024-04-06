Women's college basketball has made a lot of progress this season, and a big reason for that is Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark. Clark is the best player in the game right now, and she is unlike any other player we have ever seen. Her and the Hawkeyes are on yet another impressive NCAA Tournament run, and they just advanced to the national title game with a big win on Friday night over UConn. On Saturday, Iowa had an open practice, and a whopping 19,000 people registered to see it.
That's how popular Caitlin Clark and this Iowa women's basketball team are. Everyone wants to see the Hawkeyes. Ticket prices were sky high for their games all season, and now, they are filling arenas for practice. Not a game, a practice. Clark is truly changing the game.
All of these people are in the arena to watch Clark and Iowa get ready for their national title matchup with South Carolina.
Here’s the crowd that showed up to watch Iowa’s open practice — with a great song choice by the arena DJ: pic.twitter.com/Mp4igBs24y
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 6, 2024
There are a lot of NBA gams that don't get crowds like this. This is a women's college basketball practice.
The crowd in Cleveland waiting to watch Caitlin Clark and Iowa practice pic.twitter.com/gdG88e7IAg
— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 6, 2024
Everybody wants a chance to see this Iowa team play basketball.
This isn't a game, we're talking about practice! Allen Iverson would be astounded.
19,000 tickets were registered just to watch Iowa and South Carolina practice before tomorrow's championship.
We're talking about PRACTICE 🤯
(Via @sportsiren) | 📽️: @Bhawk05 pic.twitter.com/1N9J5vAMsE
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 6, 2024
This has definitely never been seen at this level of hoops. The game is changing.
Packed Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for the public open practice for #Iowa.@TheCLE @fox8news pic.twitter.com/HH6z0yV26m
— John Sabol (@John_Sabol) April 6, 2024
Just a special scene in Cleveland. The national championship between Iowa and South Carolina is going to be must-watch TV.
Iowa vs. South Carolina in the national title game
Iowa women's basketball and South Carolina will meet in the national title game on Sunday, and both teams had a different experience getting there in the Final Four. The Gamecocks cruised over #3 NC State after a close game in the first half. South Carolina was only up by one point at halftime, but they outscored the Wolfpack by 23 points in the third quarter, and that led to a big win.
The Hawkeyes had a tight battle with UConn on Friday night. The game was close all the way through, and it came right down to the wire. There was a lot of controversy around the end of the game as UConn was down by one with a chance to win it at the end. A moving screen was called to end that possession, and a lot of people didn't agree with the call. Nothing to do about it now. Iowa won the game, and they are now playing for a national championship on Sunday.
South Carolina and Iowa will get things going at 3:00 ET on Sunday and the game will be airing on ESPN and ABC. The Gamecocks are trying to complete a perfect season, and they are currently favored by 6.5 points.