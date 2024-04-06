The biggest women's basketball game in the world will take place on Sunday! Join us for our college basketball odds series with an Iowa-South Carolina prediction and pick.
The Hawkeyes defeated UConn in the Final Four despite a miserable start to the game. Iowa scored 26 points in the first half and trailed by eight to Paige Bueckers and the Huskies. Caitlin Clark and her squad then scored 25 in the third quarter which is as good of a quarter you will ever see. That propelled them to a 2-point win to advance to the championship. Clark scored 21 points on 7-18 shooting. She wasn't on the level we all expected her to be on, but instead, it was Hannah Stuelke who scored a game-high 23 points on 9-12 shooting to help secure the win. There is no question that Iowa will need to play much better earlier in the contest if they want to defeat this undefeated South Carolina squad.
In all my years of loving sports, I have never seen a team so dominant not get talked about. This team has a chance to go undefeated and win the whole thing. Dawn Staley has coached her way to the top and has a very elite squad of players. SC dominated in their Final Four win over NC State, 78-59. The game was close early, but a huge second half had them cruise to a win. I mentioned above that Iowa had a great third quarter, but Staley's squad one-up'd it. They scored 29 points and allowed just six, yes, six third-quarter points. NC State had no chance from that point. Kamilla Cardoso scored a game-high 22 points on 10-12 shooting to lead the Gamecocks to a huge win. Now, they take on one of the most popular athletes in the world with a whole lot on the line.
Here are the Women's National Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Women's National Championship Odds: Iowa-South Carolina Odds
Iowa: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +210
South Carolina: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -265
Over: 160.5 (-110)
Under: 160.5 (-110)
How to Watch Women's National Championship, Caitlin Clark
Time: 3:00 ET/12:00 PT
TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN+
Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win
The two main things Iowa needs to focus on are coming out of the gates better offensively, and rebounding. Cardoso and Ashlyn Watkins are two elite rebounders for the Gamecocks who can control a game just from the boards. Watkins hauled in 20 rebounds in the win over NC State while Cardoso finished with a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Watkins is only 6-foot-3 but has a knack for finding the ball. Iowa will need to make sure that SC doesn't dominate the boards which will allow them to stay in it.
Clark ended the last game going just 3-11 from beyond the arc. You can be assured that Clark will need to shoot the ball much better from deep if they want to not only cover the spread, but win. There is really no stopping this South Carolina team when they are hot, however, Clark is the one player who can. She won AP Player of the Year for a reason. She will be the best player on the court and she will need to prove that once again by scoring 30+ points to lead the Hawkeyes to history.
Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win
South Carolina has been a heavy favorite for almost every game this season. This team leaves no mercy and wants to go down as one of the best teams ever. You could make an argument that a blowout win tomorrow night would certainly put them in that conversation. They are taking on the biggest name in the sport and will have pretty much everyone outside of the Carolinas rooting against them. Everyone wants to see Clark hold the trophy. Can Staley and her squad put an end to the Clark era?
If you have watched this SC team all year then you know that there is nothing they can't do. They hit tough shots, they rebound as good as anyone, and they play physical defense. You can't ask for much more. They will need to go out there on Sunday and control the pace of the game and not allow Clark to catch fire.
Final Iowa-South Carolina Prediction & Pick
I am having a hard time believing South Carolina will lose this game. They are a deep squad that does everything needed to win. However, this spread is at 6.5 points right now. I would maybe wait to see a line change before tip-off but as of now, taking Caitlin Clark and Iowa to cover 6.5 points is the best bet on the board. This game has a chance to come down to the wire and everyone is hoping that will be the case.
Final Iowa-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Iowa +6.5 (-110)