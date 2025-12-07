Oklahoma State women’s basketball set multiple program records Saturday in a 133–46 win over Mississippi Valley State, improving to 10–1 and delivering the highest-scoring game in school history. The 87-point margin also marked the program’s largest ever.

“Just a really complete win today,” coach Jacie Hoyt said, as reported by Kyle Alan of the Pokes Report. “Today you got to see everyone firing on all cylinders and because of that we made history.”

OSU’s offense surged in the second quarter when it scored 44 points – its highest output in any period this season and the second time the Cowgirls have broken the quarter scoring record. OSU led 24–14 after the first quarter, then opened the second with 16 straight points to build a 40–14 advantage. By halftime, the Cowgirls were ahead 68–27 and shooting 62% from the field.

Hoyt noted the need for sharper early execution despite win.

“I would like to see us have more urgency in the first quarter, so that we don’t have to rely on bouncing back in the second,” she said. “We still need to have better starts.”

Stailee Heard scored 26 points and Micah Gray added 21 to lead seven Cowgirls in double figures. Lena Girardi had 18, Haleigh Timmer added 15. Amari Whiting, Achol Akot and Jadyn Wooten scored 12 each. Wooten also recorded 13 assists and five steals, contributing to OSU’s 29 assists on 45 made baskets.

“Everyone is just buying into their roles,” Hoyt said. “We have the selflessness of this team, and the willingness to share the ball.”

Defensively, OSU forced 29 turnovers and held MVSU to 29% shooting.

“Everything falls back on the depth of this team,” Hoyt said. “The key is just really challenging our kids to get after it and empty their tank every time they are on the floor.”

Oklahoma State faces Oklahoma on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this article.