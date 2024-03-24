Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women's basketball squad just booked their ticket to the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament after a 91-65 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders in a game that also got spiced up a little by Clark's father.
Caitlin Clark, Iowa women's basketball passes first test of 2024 March Madness
As expected, Clark and the Iowa women's basketball had a walk in the park in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes made sure it won't get victimized by a Cinderella in the opening round of the tourney, with Clark going off for 27 points to ensure that there's a spot for her team in the second round of the Big Dance. Clark made eight of her nine attempts from the floor and also dished out 10 dimes to go with eight rebounds and three assists plus a block in the 31 minutes she was in the game. She also drained three 3-pointers on nine attempts from behind the arc. It was another excellent performance from the three-time first-team All-American.
As a team, the Iowa women's basketball unit was not able to pull away early from the Crusaders, as the Hawkeyes only had a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter. But Clark and the Hawkeyes started to establish their dominance in the second quarter where they outscored Holy Cross, 25-9. There was no looking back from that point forward for the Hawkeyes, who shot 46.3 percent from the field and held the Crusaders to just a 32.4 percent success rate on field-goal attempts.
Caitlin Clark's dad had scene-stealing moment with Hawkeyes star
It wasn't all that rosy for Clark in the Holy Cross game, as she also committed six turnovers and got slapped with three personal fouls. She also got some tough love from his dad, Brent Clark, who was seen seemingly shouting at her daughter while the Iowa star was expressing her frustrations over the officiating.
Caitlin Clark’s dad was FED UP with her complaining 🤣
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 23, 2024
Clark was asked of her thoughts about her dad yelling at her after the game, which she said she was not aware of at the time.
“He was probably agreeing with me, you know him,” Clark told reporters after the game (h/t Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register).
“He definitely tells me to calm down sometimes. The best thing about my dad, he’s the most chill person. But when he played (college basketball), he was the same fiery, competitive person like I am. I love him to death. He’s always been my biggest fan.
Some fans also noticed that angry dad moment by Brent and commented about it online.
“Parenting never stops. Gotta love this moment with Caitlin Clark's dad telling her to stop complaining to the officials,” said @SnakeDraftViper on X.
“caitlin clark complaining to the officials & her dad just telling her to shut up has me in tears man😭😭😭,” posted @wsgadlibs.
Here's another one from @Kuzmanomics: “Caitlin Clark’s dad is the official President of the girl’s basketball Dad club. Later he mouthed “Take her out, my gosh” when she was whining.
So incredibly real🤣🤣”
Which team will Iowa women's basketball face in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament?
The Hawkeyes had to wait for the matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Princeton Tigers to conclude before Iowa got to ascertain which team they would face in the second round. West Virginia will be the next test for Clark and the Hawkeyes after the Mountaineers subdued the Tigers Saturday night to the tune of a 63-53 score.