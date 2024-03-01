Caitlin Clark has officially declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, and sure enough, the Iowa women's basketball star couldn't be more relieved about her decision.
For months, Clark's future has been a major talking point. As the biggest superstar in college hoops and women's sports in general, several fans waited for Clark's decision whether to take the pro route or return for a fifth year with the Hawkeyes. Many expected her to declare for the WNBA, but it's definitely great to see her make it official.
Clark, for her part, felt the same way since she was finally able to get that massive load off her shoulders. Now, she can focus on the Iowa women's basketball team as they look to end the season on a high note and, possibly, win a national championship in the process.
“Getting the weight of the world off my shoulders and being able to enjoy this last month with my teammates is the biggest thing. I kind of knew in my heart. I've gone back and forth a little bit, especially early in the year,” Clark said of her WNBA Draft decision, via ESPN.
“As the season played out, it became clearer to me. I kind of knew what was going to be the right step for me, and obviously I had a lot of support system around me, and my family and friends. I think everybody supported my decision, and that's reassuring.”
There's naturally plenty of excitement over Caitlin Clark's decision to go to the WNBA. She's one of the most electrifying players of her generation, and it will be incredible to see her take her talents to the pros.
The Indiana Fever, who own the no. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, are expected to take Clark with their selection. And sure enough, for the Indiana faithful, April couldn't come any sooner.