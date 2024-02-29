The expected is now official. Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark, who recently broke the NCAA scoring record, is entering the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark made the announcement in a lengthy post on X on Thursday afternoon:
“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft. It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa — my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids.”
Clark is undoubtedly the top player in the game and will be a joy to watch in the WNBA.
The Indiana Fever hold the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and there isn't much of a debate about whether or not Clark will go No. 1 overall.
On Wednesday night, Clark set another NCAA record, setting the NCAA mark for three-pointers.
Caitlin Clark is averaging an eye-popping 32.2 PPG with 8.7 assists and 7.4 rebounds as the Iowa women's basketball team has a 25-4 record after a massive blowout win over Minnesota. Clark's final regular season home game for Iowa will come on Sunday against No. 2 Ohio State in a fascinating Big Ten matchup, and the arena should be rockin' with fans hoping to get another look at Clark.