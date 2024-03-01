In an impressive display of recognition from one of basketball's biggest stars, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant recently shared his admiration upon seeing Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark's dominance on the court for the first time. Durant, a seasoned NBA veteran and renowned player, recounted his experience watching Clark play during a national girls basketball championship in Chicago a few years ago.
The event featured teams from across the nation, including Clark's team from Iowa, which was competing in the championship game for the 17-and-under category. Durant was immediately struck by Clark's ability to command the game.
“They played together so smoothly, but she was always leading that s***. She always had the ball in her hands, everybody was playing off her,” Durant said in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter. “She just commanded the whole game. I said, ‘who the hell is this? she is nice.” And they was like, “she's the best player in the country.' I was like, ‘oh damn, I see it now.'”
KD Speaking on the first time he saw Caitlin Clark play, let’s you know how built for this she was!! pic.twitter.com/EFdchsXxTH
— SSN Jay-O (@Jay_3shifty) March 1, 2024
Durant's reaction upon first witnessing Clark's mastery on the basketball court preludes her recent monumental strides in the sport, including recently declaring for the WNBA draft, and breaking Kelsey Plum's NCAA Division 1 women's basketball scoring record.
Durant's interest in Clark's career continued to grow from that point on. He followed her progression as she chose to stay in her home state of Iowa for college, where she continued to excel. Durant also made note of Caitlin Clark's performances alongside Paige Bueckers, another standout player from UConn, who recently decided to play another year with the Huskies.
“Damn, those girls, they're showing some stuff out there, from a skills standpoint, a creativity standpoint,” Durant said. “It’s hard to deny that.”