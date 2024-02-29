Caitlin Clark made headlines on Thursday by declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft. The Iowa women's basketball superstar, who's dominated the NCAA with her scoring abilities, is projected to be the number-one overall pick on April 15. Considering how the Indiana Fever hold the top slot in the upcoming draft, their fans couldn't help but show their excitement on social media. Even the team itself put out a tweet that was perfectly timed with the breaking news.
No. 1 ⏳
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) February 29, 2024
One thrilling scenario that plenty of Fever fans are already imagining is the eventual pairing of Clark with Indiana star Aliyah Boston.
ALIYAH BOSTON AND CAITLIN CLARK ARE TEAMMATES OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/gZvanraKC5
— whitney medworth (@its_whitney) February 29, 2024
Caitlin Clark and Aaliyah Boston on the Indiana Fever is going to be a thrill to watch.
— Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) February 29, 2024
Caitlin Clark, who’s game is nearly unstoppable when she has a good post partner, is going to play with Aliyah Boston.
we’re not ready.
— Emma Watson (@emmafwatson) February 29, 2024
Someone even noted how Clark's predicted selection by the Fever would boost overall franchise revenue.
The Caitlin Clark Effect.
And now it'll be a huge boost for Indiana Fever ticket sales, TV, sponsorships, merchandise — everything. https://t.co/JVGqUi142v
— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) February 29, 2024
Other Fever fans were just thrilled that the 22-year-old will be headed to their team.
Mayor Caitlin! https://t.co/a0geG7OBcf
— Michael Bolling (@mikealexbolling) February 29, 2024
Realizing Caitlin Clark is going to be a member of the Indiana Fever. pic.twitter.com/v25Kgc1kcU
— Martha (@TheMopLady) February 29, 2024
when will the Caitlin Clark jerseys be available 😭
— csb (@itsCSB__) February 29, 2024
Can’t wait for next season!
— jojo07 (@incogneeeeto) February 29, 2024
Throughout her four years in Iowa, Caitlin Clark has averaged 28.3 points, 8.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. This year, the 6-foot guard is having her best season stats-wise, putting up 32.2 points, 8.7 assists and 7.4 rebounds a contest.
In addition, Clark has already broken multiple NCAA records, highlighted by her February 15 feat of becoming the NCAA Women's all-time leading scorer. During her sophomore year, Clark became the first women's player to lead Division I in points and assists per game within a single season.
Furthermore, the Iowa star has garnered plenty of awards to her name, some of which include the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year, the John R. Wooden Award, and the Associated Press Women's College Basketball Player of the Year.
If all goes according to plan, a new era will be dawning on the Indiana Fever franchise.