Caitlin Clark made headlines on Thursday by declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft. The Iowa women's basketball superstar, who's dominated the NCAA with her scoring abilities, is projected to be the number-one overall pick on April 15. Considering how the Indiana Fever hold the top slot in the upcoming draft, their fans couldn't help but show their excitement on social media. Even the team itself put out a tweet that was perfectly timed with the breaking news.

One thrilling scenario that plenty of Fever fans are already imagining is the eventual pairing of Clark with Indiana star Aliyah Boston.

Someone even noted how Clark's predicted selection by the Fever would boost overall franchise revenue.

Other Fever fans were just thrilled that the 22-year-old will be headed to their team.

Throughout her four years in Iowa, Caitlin Clark has averaged 28.3 points, 8.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. This year, the 6-foot guard is having her best season stats-wise, putting up 32.2 points, 8.7 assists and 7.4 rebounds a contest.

In addition, Clark has already broken multiple NCAA records, highlighted by her February 15 feat of becoming the NCAA Women's all-time leading scorer. During her sophomore year, Clark became the first women's player to lead Division I in points and assists per game within a single season.

Furthermore, the Iowa star has garnered plenty of awards to her name, some of which include the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year, the John R. Wooden Award, and the Associated Press Women's College Basketball Player of the Year.

If all goes according to plan, a new era will be dawning on the Indiana Fever franchise.