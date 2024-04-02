Caitlin Clark of the Iowa women's basketball squad is arguably the biggest draw in the NCAA Tournament from either the men's or women's brackets. Case in point: the ticket prices for the upcoming Final Four showdown between the No. 1 Hawkeyes and the No. 3 UConn Huskies.
Against LSU, Clark went nuclear offensively, as she torched the Tigers for 41 points on 13/29 shooting from the field. Clark was in the zone, particularly from the 3-point region, in that contest, sinking nine of her 20 attempts from behind the arc — many were taken steps beyond the 3-point line. She is just a talented player with the ball, one who always finds a way to drain buckets despite all sorts of defensive attention thrown at her by Iowa's opponents.
“My shot felt good in warmups. Helps when you make your first 3 as a shooter,” Clark told reporters after the 94-87 win against LSU, per the Associated Press (via ESPN).
“Made my first to start the second half, that helps too. Nice to have a game where I got some good looks from 3,” the sweet-shooting Clark added.
Now, thanks in large part to Clark's incredible shooting prowess, the Hawkeyes are just a win away from making consecutive appearances in the national championship game and a couple of victories away from becoming the last team standing in the Big Dance.
Caitlin Clark's Hawkeyes vs. UConn Final Four ticket prices
Before Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeys defeated Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight portion of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the price of the Final Four tickets over at TickPick was just $348, according to Darren Rovell. But now that the Hawkeyes have advanced to the Final Four, the cheapest ticket would burn a bigger hole in the pocket, as it's now at $692.
That is quite a surge in ticket price, but that was bound to happen because of the Caitlin Clark effect. Her popularity has transcended beyond the realm of basketball. She has become a national sensation and a household name, thanks to the incredible postseason she has had so far.
The Iowa vs UComm Final Four game is scheduled to take place on Friday at 9 p.m. EST at
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Iowa vs UConn Final Four matchup preview
The Hawkeyes have proven over and over again in the tournament why they entered the tourney as a No. 1 seed. Iowa blew out the No. 16 Holy Cross Crusaders (91-65) in the first round before thumping the No. 8 West Virginia Mountaineers in the second round (64-54).
In the Sweet 16, the Hawkeyes handily defeated the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes (89-68) to set up a rematch of last year's national title game versus the No. 3 Tigers. Though four games in the tournament, Clark has averaged 32.3 points and 10.0 assists, while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 37.0 percent from long range.
With Clark driving the attack, Iowa's offense has become the most lethal in the nation, ranking first overall with 91.9 points per game. The Hawkeyes' defense is nothing to write home about because they're 322nd with 71.5 points allowed per outing, but their offense more than makes up for their shortcomings on that end of the floor.
Meanwhile, UConn has a more balanced offense and defense. The Huskies are 14th (79.9 PPG) and 27th (56.8 PPG) in scoring and scoring defense, respectively. UConn is coming off a stunning upset 80-73 victory over the JuJu Watkins-led No. 1 USC Trojans in the Elite Eight round on Monday.