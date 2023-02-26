Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark hit a buzzer beater three-point shot to beat No. 2 Indiana that sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Caitlin Clark scored 34 points in the game to help No. 6 Iowa defeat conference rival Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers still finish in first place in the Big 10 conference with a 16-2 record, one game ahead of both the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 7 Maryland Terrapins at 15-3. The Big 10 tournament should bring a ton of entertainment. Here is Clark’s miraculous shot:

CAITLIN CLARK WINS IT pic.twitter.com/0NoFUcyBJS — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 26, 2023

@James_M_K gave a play-by-play of his reaction

“My girlfriend: I’m on FaceTime with my mom so try not to say anything until afterwards

Me: 👍🏻

*Five minutes later*

*Caitlin Clark hits buzzer-beater*

Me at the top of my lungs: CAITLIN M*****F****** CLARK”

Other fans had similar reactions.

“CAITLIN MOTHER FN CLARK!!! 🎯🎯🎯🎯 #Hawkeyes” wrote @adammcginnis.

“OH MY GOD CAITLIN CLARK” wrote @RachGall

There were many other personalities chiming in on the incredible play.

“CAITLIN. CLARK. We are all witnesses,” wrote @SethDavisHoops.

“Caitlin Clark is ridiculous,” wrote @GoodmanHoops.

“Caitlin Clark. lol. No triple-double, but a game winner for a win over No. 2 Indiana. That’ll do,” wrote @ChantelJennings.

This was a huge win for Iowa, as the program is trying to put itself in the conversation for a one seed in the NCAA tournament. The No. 4 UConn Huskies lost at home to St. John’s this week and are sure to take a hit in the rankings, and now the Indiana Hoosiers will take a hit as well.

It is hard to tell how far the UConn Huskies will fall, as they did beat Iowa earlier this season, but it is within the realm of possibility that the Huskies fall below Iowa in the rankings. Indiana is less likely to fall below Iowa, but with them both being in the Big 10, Iowa could leapfrog them for better seeding by defeating Indiana again in the Big 10 tournament.