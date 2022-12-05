By James Kay · 2 min read

Iowa women’s basketball superstar Caitlin Clark continues to propel herself among the greatest all-around players in Big Ten history after notching a conference-record seven career triple-doubles. The junior finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Hawkeyes’ 102-71 blowout over Wisconsin.

Clark is now averaging 28.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game following her performance against the Badgers.

After Iowa’s 94-81 loss to then-No. 12 ranked N.C. State, Clark received high praise from Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore.

“I admire her a lot. I think she’s really turned into an all-around player,” Moore said. “She’ll lead the world in assists, also. She doesn’t mind giving it up. She’s got great vision. She can score off the bounce, score midrange, score from deep, really deep. I don’t know how you stop her. Maybe play a triangle-and-two and put two on her.”

While the Hawkeyes are still trying to find consistency on both ends of the floor, Clark is in prime position to be considered for national player of the year.

“She worked on a little bit more emotional control in her leadership. I think that’s really important,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder told ESPN before the season. “You want those officials to be your best friends let’s treat them like that.”

Clark said before the season all she is going for is a national championship for Iowa despite all of the talk around her individual awards.

“When you get into the tournament, there’s going to be things that don’t go your way,” Clark told Just Women’s Sports. “Shots aren’t going to fall, and you need to find another way to win. It’s focusing on everything else that you can do to get better and not let that happen again.”