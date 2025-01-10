The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Dejounte Murray is on the injury report, listed as questionable. Murray is dealing with right elbow tendinitis and a right shin contusion. Other members of the Pelicans on the injury report include Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III, as listed as out. The 76ers could be missing Paul George. Here's everything we know about Dejounte Murray's injury and his playing status vs. the 76ers.

Dejounte Murray injury status vs. 76ers

Murray does have two ailments listed on the injury report, but will probably try to go as the Pelicans are already down a guard with Murphy out.

This could be an opportunity for the Pelicans to pull off a road upset and gain some confidence in a season that has ultimately been a nightmare. The Pelicans are 7-31, they picked up two wins over the Washington Wizards last week and no longer have the worst record in the NBA as a result. The 76ers are 15-20, but have won two of their last three games and are one game out of a play-in spot currently.

Murray has been one of the Pelicans' top contributors at guard in his age 28 season. He recently scored a season-high 29 points in the Pelicans 104-97 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Murray is averaging 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists while shooting 38.7% from the field and 25.5% from 3-point range.

This is the first of two matchups between the Pelicans and 76ers this season. The other will take place inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on March 24.

So, when it comes to the question of if Dejounte Murray is playing tonight vs. the 76ers, the answer is probably.