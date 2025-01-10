The Philadelphia 76ers will play the New Orleans Pelicans for the first time this season in a Friday night showdown at the Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid remains sidelined for the Sixers, though the team's other veteran star aims to return from injury very soon. Is Paul George playing tonight vs. the Pelicans? The veteran star should be able to play.

Is Paul George playing tonight vs. Pelicans?

George is listed as probable on the NBA injury report with left groin tightness. He missed the 76ers' last game but returned to practice on Thursday. The 34-year-old has avoided troublesome injuries after hyperextending his left knee twice earlier in the season, so he should play against New Orleans barring any setbacks.

The 76ers need to get George going. He shot 5-18 from the field in his last game, continuing his trend of living and dying with hard shots and infrequent attempts at the rim. Although his defense has been elite and he's taken responsibility for his struggles, he has to do a better job of creating shots that works for him and his teammates. At 15-20, the Sixers have to keep winning and improve their spot in the standings.

Embiid (left foot sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip sprain) and Andre Drummond (left toe sprain) are out, as are Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) and KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction). McCain was recently ruled out for the rest of the season, officially ending a promising rookie campaign.

Zion Williamson is not listed on the injury report after missing the Pelicans' last game, the second of a back-to-back, so he will almost certainly play tonight. Dejounte Murray (right elbow tendonitis/right shin contusion) is listed as questionable and Herb Jones (right shoulder strain), Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain) and Trey Murphy III (left ankle sprain) are all out.