Amid the Philadelphia 76ers' tough start to the season, one of the few bright spots was the Rookie of the Year campaign from rookie guard Jared McCain. But just a couple of months into Jared McCain's rookie season, he suffered a devastating injury. On on Thursday, the 76ers just confirmed what had already been common knowledge in that the injury and subsequent surgery would sidelined Jared McCain for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

It's a major blow for a 76ers team that was hoping to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture amid a poor start to the season. The Sixers are currently 15-20 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They're two and a half game behind the Indiana Pacers who in 6th place, and making the playoffs outright without having to go through the play-in.

It's certainly possible, but it will be tough to replicate the production that McCain brought on the court.

As a rookie, McCain appeared in 23 games for the Sixers, including eight starts, at a little over 25 minutes per game. He had been averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists with splits of 46 percent shooting from the field, 38.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, McCain spent one season playing college basketball at Duke before declaring for the draft. Prior to his injury, he was outplaying quite a few players who were drafted ahead of him.

Even with McCain being ruled out for the season and not having played since early December, he's still leading the league in rookie points per game. He's also still among the very best rookie three-point shooters in terms of the number of attempts he was taking per game (5.8).

Unfortunately for 76ers fans, they'll have to wait until the 2025-26 season to see McCain on the court again.