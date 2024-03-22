The Miami Heat are looking to lock in for the final stretch of the season. They currently sit in seventh place, good for a Play-In Tournament spot. If they're able to make it above sixth place, though, they'll go to the playoff outright. With a game against the Pelicans coming up and Bam Adebayo nursing an injury, fans are wondering: Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against the Pelicans?
Bam Adebayo injury status vs. Pelicans
Adebayo missed the Heat's last game against the Cavaliers due to a lower back contusion. Because of that, there are worries that the star center might miss more time. Back injuries are tricky to deal with, after all. However, according to the NBA's injury report, the Heat have listed Bam Adebayo as questionable due to that same injury.
Adebayo is having a pretty solid season for himself this year once again. He's averaging 19 points per game on his usual efficiency while providing versatility and defense (10.6 rebounds, four assists, and nearly a steal and a block per game). The Heat relied on Bam's elite skillset more and more in the season, and it's paying off.
The Heat will be going up against a Pelicans team that suffered a brutal blow to their roster. Brandon Ingram was helped off the floor during their previous game due to an injury. While they're still waiting for an MRI for his injury, he's certainly not going to be available against the Heat. He's set to miss weeks due to the injury he suffered.
Heat's season, summed up
The Heat's campaign this season hasn't been eye-catching. They're squarely in the playoff race, not really reaching for the top but maintaining their position. They've been pretty unassuming in terms of their performance. Sitting at seventh seed is just proof of that.
However, we know exactly what this Heat team is capable of when they get to the playoffs. Playoff Jimmy Butler is not a myth, and he's elevated the Heat along with him when the postseason arrives. In fact, they clawed their way from the Play-In Tournament last season to win the Eastern Conference.
The moral of the story is: do not underestimate this Heat team.
Bam Adebayo and the Heat's injury woes
It's impressive that the Heat are able to maintain their spot in the East despite the injuries to their squad. Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kevin Love, and Duncan Robinson have been on the injured list multiple times this season already. Jimmy Butler is a recurring character in injury lists.
Speaking about the frustration of injuries piling up on the Heat, Adebayo had this to say:
“No, because you can’t dictate injuries. You can’t tell guys to play through some injuries that are obviously really bothering them — me included. For us, it’s next man up always. We’ve won games with eight guys before. So when you got guys out, you still have a chance.”
Adebayo also reiterated that his absence last game was merely a “rest”, and that he isn't nursing a serious injury.
“Sat down, had a conversation with Coach. We got guys back, so he told me it was time to take one. More maintenance than anything,” Adebayo said of Wednesday’s break. “I’ll be all right.”
So, is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against the Pelicans? The answer is likely yes, but we'll not know until game time.