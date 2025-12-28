The Green Bay Packers turned to Malik Willis with Jordan Love sidelined for Week 17’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. While the Packers ultimately lost 41-24, Willis showcased his dual-threat skillset in an impressive performance.

Green Bay trailed 27-14 at halftime. But Willis got the team back in the game with two third-quarter scoring drives. The Ravens eventually pulled away with a 14-point fourth quarter. But the Packers’ backup QB made a strong impression, going 18/21 for 288 yards and a touchdown through the air while adding another 60 yards and two scores on the ground.

Willis’ heroics weren’t enough as Derrick Henry stole the spotlight by running all over Green Bay on Saturday night. The Ravens RB racked up 216 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a historic performance. Henry now has the most 200-yard rushing games in NFL history with seven. But Willis turned heads with his three-TD outing, as fans began envisioning him starting for their team in 2026.

Malik Willis sets up pay day with strong showing in Packers’ loss

The Packers have now lost three straight games. The team clinched a playoff berth with the Detroit Lions’ loss on Christmas Day. But Green Bay is limping into the postseason as the losses and injuries pile up. And fans are fed up with Matt LaFleur after the latest ugly defeat.

The Ravens kept their dwindling playoff hopes alive with Week 17 victory. But the Pittsburgh Steelers just need to win one of their final two games to end Baltimore’s season. So the biggest winner from Saturday night could be Willis.

The standout performance in an island game likely caught the attention of several franchises in need of a signal caller. And the fourth-year QB is a free agent at the end of the season. Like Matt Flynn before him, Willis is set up to cash in after backing up a Packers’ starter. And fans are debating where he’ll sign in 2026.

Jeff Mueller wrote:

“Malik Willis is what the Jets thought Justin Fields would be this year. Great start to his audition for a 2026 QB job”

Ian Hartitz added:

“Malik Willis: Week 1, 2026 Dolphins starting QB”

Christopher Carter commented:

“And with that, Malik Willis is your 2026 #Steelers starting quarterback.”

@WyFrosty wrote:

“As an Honest Dolphin Fan i wouldn’t even sign. So why would Malik ? ATL & Indy are more appealing”

Dustin added:

“Vikings need to get Malik Willis on the roster for 2026.”