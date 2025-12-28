The New Orleans Saints enter Week 17 carrying momentum into their matchup with the Tennessee Titans, and Chris Olave is once again at the center of it. The Saints wide receiver is expected to play despite being listed as questionable with a back injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Both teams are already eliminated from playoff contention, but the Saints face the Titans in Week 17 with pride, form, and a strong finishing tone on the line.

The Titans sits at 3–12, last in the AFC South and eliminated since Week 13. The Saints is 5–10, also eliminated since Week 13, but the team rides a three-game winning streak and a renewed edge. This week is about pride. It is about finishing the season with clarity and intent.

Chris Olave’s availability changes the field. Defenses feel his presence before the snap. His story this year carries weight, too. He bounced back from an injury-marred 2024 season that included two severe concussions which made him briefly consider retirement. He missed nine games last year. He has suited up for every Saints' contest in 2025. The results speak loudly. Olave has already posted career highs with 92 receptions and eight touchdowns while adding 1,044 receiving yards. He has done it while working with inexperienced quarterbacks. He has done it while leading.

What Olave means for the Saints now

The Saints and the New York Jets were the only teams without Pro Bowl selections, the second straight year they shared that frustration. New Orleans answered with football, not talk, delivering a 29–6 demolition of the Jets. Olave was the most obvious Pro Bowl snub, and conference strength likely hurt his case. Put his numbers in the AFC, and he almost certainly makes it.

Now the focus turns to the Titans. Olave stretches coverage. He settles the offense. He gives New Orleans rhythm. Records aside, pride games get emotional under stadium lights. One question now rides into Sunday: with Chris Olave active, can the Saints turn this late surge into real offseason belief?