The Green Bay Packers’ Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens was lopsided on the scoreboard, but it still produced an unexpected moment of recognition for one of Green Bay’s young defenders. Despite a 41-24 defeat at M&T Bank Stadium, second-year edge rusher Lukas Van Ness caught the attention of one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers.

Despite a 41-24 loss, Van Ness's effort and physical traits stood out enough to earn strong praise from Packers' star Micah Parsons, who has been sidelined since Week 15 with a torn ACL.

“Luke Van ness! Speed to power is unmatched!!” Parsons posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The comment carried added weight given Parsons’ stature as one of the league’s most dominant edge defenders. Although Parsons will miss the remainder of the 2025 NFL season while rehabbing his knee injury, and potentially faces a tight timeline for the start of 2026, his endorsement highlights how Van Ness’ combination of explosiveness and strength is being noticed league-wide.

For Green Bay, the timing is notable. With questions surrounding Rashan Gary’s future and the Packers using the final weeks of the season to evaluate depth, Van Ness’ increased snap count could signal a larger role moving forward. Even in a loss dominated by Derrick Henry and a Ravens offense firing on all cylinders, Van Ness’s development remained a small but meaningful takeaway.

Baltimore controlled the game early and often, leaning on an efficient passing attack and a punishing run game to overwhelm a Packers defense that spent much of the night on the field.

Green Bay, playing without Jordan Love, struggled to match that pace offensively, and the defense was forced into extended snaps against a physical Ravens unit.

Van Ness quietly played a larger role than some of Green Bay’s established veterans. Van Ness, meanwhile, continued to see steady usage as the Packers evaluated their young pass rushers late in the season. Statistically, Van Ness finished with six tackles and did not record a sack or turnover.

Green Bay’s coaching staff will likely continue leaning into youth as the season winds down. If Van Ness can build on performances like this and translate physical flashes into consistent production, moments like Parsons’ praise may become less surprising and more routine in the seasons to come.