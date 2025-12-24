MIAMI – With the Miami Heat going through a funk in losing seven of its last eight games before Tuesday's contest against the Toronto Raptors, the team is without key players, including star Tyler Herro. As the Heat looks to snap out of its massive slump to return to its early success, there's no doubt the team is looking to have Herro back, and head coach Erik Spoelstra gives an update regarding his progress.

Herro, along with Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson, was ruled out for Tuesday's home matchup against Toronto, which, for the All-Star from last season, will be his seventh absence in the last eight games as he deals with a toe contusion. It's been no doubt a frustrating, injury-riddled season for Herro, as he also missed the first 17 games of the regular season, recovering from an offseason ankle surgery.

As for Larsson, he will miss six of Miami's last seven games, including Tuesday's outing, with most of the time dealing with an ankle sprain. When it comes to Jovic, he suffered a scary-looking injury that appeared to be an arm issue at the time against the Raptors on Dec. 15 but ended up being an elbow injury, listed as “right elbow; contusion/laceration.”

Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints before Tuesday's game against the Raptors that he is “encouraged” with the progress made by all three of them.

“I'm very encouraged by the progress,” Spoelstra said. “They're not ready to go tonight, and we don't have a timeline, but I'm seeing what they're doing. I don't need to get into all the details of what I'm seeing, but I came in yesterday, and I was encouraged.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about the progress Tyler Herro, Pelle Larsson, and Nikola Jovic are making, says he’s “very encouraged by the progress.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/JPJYpkXeot — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 23, 2025

Erik Spoelstra's ‘not enough' take as Heat miss Tyler Herro, among others

While Herro will miss a seventh game for the Heat with the toe injury, along with the absences of Jovic and Larsson, there's no denying that the team could use the strengths of the star guard during the slump. Miami has dealt with an influx of injuries the past several seasons, as Spoelstra said last week that he isn't frustrated with the continued absences.

“No, it’s part of the process,” Spoelstra said, according to The Miami Herald. “He’s working diligently as well. And as soon as he can get back to feeling like he can move the way he wants to move, he’ll be back out there.”

With the Heat looking to get back to its early success as it started the season 14-7, it was inevitable that opposing teams would take notice of the team's new offensive philosophy, emphasizing a fast pace, but it's time now to counter the team's adjustments. Spoelstra would say bluntly after Miami's 135-127 loss to the New York Knicks that the performance from the team is “not enough.”

“We’re not happy about the result,” Spoelstra said about the positives during the slump, according to video from the team, via Heat Central on X, formerly Twitter. “We’re not trying to just play well and lose at the end, We’re developing a competitive, collective will. Our guys care in the locker room, but it’s got to be another level. It’s not enough. It’s got to be more. This league is a savage league. It’s survival of the competitive toughest, and that’s where we’re going to get.”

Coach Spo says the Heat need to care more than they do right now "Our guys care in the locker room but has to be another level. Has to be more. Its not enough. Its a savage league. Its survival of the competitive toughest. Thats where we're gonna get." Coach Spo was visibly… https://t.co/SyN5z3CqYN pic.twitter.com/XT8FK47ZS5 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 22, 2025

It remains to be seen when Herro, Jovic, and Larsson make their return as Miami looks to avoid reaching .500 on the season, as the team had a 15-14 record heading into Tuesday's game.