The Houston Texans beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20–16, moved to 11–5, pushed their winning streak to eight, and locked themselves squarely into the NFL Playoffs. Yet CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. are not acting like success is automatic. The Texans celebrated the night. But their leaders spoke more about work than comfort.

Stroud has reached the postseason every season at the highest levels. Still, he refuses to see it as normal. After the win over the Chargers, he opened up about a conversation he shared with Anderson. The moment came through clearly in a post-game interview posted by Texans reporter Chancellor Johnson.

CJ Stroud has never seen anything less than the playoffs. He shared a conversation he had with Will Anderson Jr. about not taking it for granted: pic.twitter.com/Oijkg8sHwj — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) December 28, 2025

“Yeah, man, it’s dope. It’s a blessing to go to the playoffs for a third year in a row for me.” He said the conversation with Will Anderson Jr. mattered. The two Texans stars about it often, they don’t want to treat the NFL Playoffs as automatic. You can chase sustained success, he said, but you always remember the work. No one hands it to you.

He underlined it again in simple terms. “So like the work needs to be put in. It's not just every year, the Texans are stamped to go to the playoffs.”

Gratitude, edge, and Texans' January football

CJ Stroud recognized the outside noise, yet he kept his focus on the Texans' work. While some people may see it differently, he stressed that the work they put in matters most, and they refuse to get comfortable with success. After that, he widened the lens to the full journey, noting that they stay grateful when those moments come because the start wasn’t easy. In the end, he spoke with honesty, explaining that the Texans' continued progress has raised his gratitude to another level, especially because many people didn’t expect them to be here in the first place.

Now, eight straight wins speak loudly. And gratitude keeps the edge sharp. With this mindset, and with Will Anderson Jr. and CJ Stroud leading it, how far can the Texans take January?