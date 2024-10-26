The Charlotte Hornets are preparing to take on their third matchup of the 2024-25 season against the Miami Heat. Charlotte is entering the matchup just one day after their 125-120 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. The Hornets are dealing with the absence of Brandon Miller due to a left hamstring injury, but LaMelo Ball's status is in the air as well. Here is the latest intel on Ball's injury and his playing status versus the Heat.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

LaMelo Ball injury status vs. Heat

Ball is dealing with a tailbone contusion, and as a result, the Hornets have listed him as questionable against the Heat, per the NBA's official injury report.

Ball played in Charlotte's first two games of the season with some highly promising performances. During the Hornets' Oct. 23 win over the Houston Rockets, Ball scored 34 points, dished 11 assists, and pulled in eight rebounds.

Then, Ball scored 34 points again along with four assists, five rebounds, one block, and one steal on a 64.3 three-point shooting percentage. The fifth-year guard is proving himself invaluable to Charlotte's attack, and the team will need him healthy as they continue their 2024-25 campaign.

The Hornets finished the 2023-24 season with a 21-61 record, which placed them 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. Charlotte is on a mission to improve upon their previous campaign and hopefully make the playoffs. The team has the tools and talent to be successful.

Ball and second-year forward Brandon Miller are stellar offensive talents. With contributors like Miles Bridges and Grant Williams around them, the Hornets can go far. It remains to be seen just how far Charlotte go can, but so far, they look promising.

Charlotte has another big challenge against the Heat on Saturday night, and when it comes to the question of if LaMelo Ball is playing, the answer is maybe.