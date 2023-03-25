A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

James Harden was out of commission for the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered a 120-112 loss against Stephen Curry and the defending champions Golden State Warriors. That was the second straight game Harden missed due to a lingering Achilles injury, so at this point, the fans have been asking: Is James Harden playing tonight vs. the Phoenix Suns?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

James Harden injury status vs. Suns

Harden has been listed as questionable to play, per the official injury report. It is the same sore left Achilles that has been bothering him over the past week or so, and it now appears that he is heading for his third consecutive missed game because of this lingering injury.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is also worth noting that Joel Embiid is also questionable to play against Phoenix due to tightness in his right calf. Embiid looked fine in Friday’s loss against the Warriors, but it’s very much possible that the Sixers opt to give their superstar big man the night off on the second game of a back-to-back set.

In other injury news, Danuel House Jr. and Jalen McDaniels are both also questionable to play against the Suns, which means that the Sixers could be well undermanned on Saturday night. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris could be in for big nights, especially if both Embiid and Harden are sidelined.

Now, with regard to the question of Is James Harden playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is probably not.