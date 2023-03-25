A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Joel Embiid has been dealing with a calf injury of late, but this did not stop him from dominating the Golden State Warriors on Friday night as the Philadelphia 76ers lost a tight one against the defending champs, 120-112. Embiid has popped up on the injury report again for Saturday’s contest against the Phoenix Suns, and at this point, fans want to know: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Suns

The Sixers have Embiid listed as questionable to play against the Suns. The official diagnosis is tightness in his right calf, which is the same injury that had him listed as questionable against the Warriors on Friday. The Sixers superstar played through the injury against Golden State, finishing with 46 points on 13-of-23 shooting, to go along with nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and a block in 38 minutes of action. Embiid looked fine on Friday, and it’s very much possible that he will be able to play through the injury again on Saturday.

The fact that the Sixers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back set could be a key factor in the team’s decision on Embiid, though. It wouldn’t be a complete shock if Philly decides to give their star big man a night off.

In other injury news, James Harden is also questionable to play due to a sore left Achilles, so the Sixers could be extremely shorthanded against Phoenix. Danuel House Jr. and Jalen McDaniels are both also questionable to play.

As for the Suns, Deandre Ayton will be out of commission on Saturday, and he will be joining Kevin Durant on the sidelines against the Sixers.

However, with regard to the question of Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is currently unknown.