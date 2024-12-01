The New York Islanders are off to a rough start to the 2024-25 season. With 24 points out of 25 games, they are sitting outside of the playoffs as December begins. Traditionally, the American Thanksgiving standings are reflective of the final standings. If that is true, the Isles are in big trouble. Patrick Roy should have massive concerns about the third period but none about goalie Ilya Sorokin.

The Islanders had trouble holding onto third-period leads last season. It cost them standings points, forcing them to win their final game to make the postseason. They were quickly eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes and never had a true chance to win the Stanley Cup. This season, very little has changed.

The Islanders started the season by blowing two third-period leads to the Utah Hockey Club and losing in overtime. They blew a three-goal lead to the Panthers, came back to win in overtime against the Devils after surrendering a lead, and lost two different games 1-0. That was all before Halloween.

From November 5 against the Penguins to November 30 against the Sabres, the Islanders held a third-period lead or were tied in the final frame in every game. They are 5-4-4 in that stretch, costing them precious standings points. Two of those regulation losses were to the Red Wings, who are considering a coaching change. Patrick Roy must fix this problem to keep his job and keep this core together.

The Islanders rest too much on their spectacular goaltending, which is back this season after a down season in 2023-24. While the third-period leads are a concern, Ilya Sorokin has been the reason for hope this season.

Islanders have a superstar in Ilya Sorokin

The Islanders knew they had a spectacular goalie after Ilya Sorokin's 2022-23 season. His his third season in North America, Sorokin won 31 games, posted a .924 save percentage and a 2.34 goals-against average. He led the league with six shutouts and finished second in Vezina Trophy voting.

After that season, Sorokin signed a monster eight-year contract that began in 2024-25. The Islanders expected another Vezina-caliber season in 2023-24. Sorokin was not great, posting the worst stats of his career and losing his starting job by the end of the regular season. He had back surgery in the summer and has come back this year as strong as he has ever been.

With a great goaltender, a team can be buoyed in the standings. Many of those third-period leads would not have been leads without Sorokin in the net. But there is the caveat that he has struggled in third periods this season. Just look at the last game before Thanksgiving, where he allowed two goals to the Bruins after the period started tied.

There was a concern that Sorokin would not live up to the $8.25 million cap hit that started this season. He has been worth it, especially considering the other goaltenders who have earned that number this season. The Islanders are set up in net for the foreseeable future with Sorokin.

Bonus hopes and concerns

A major reason for hope this season has been Anders Lee. The captain was not on top of his game last season but has gotten his net-front presence back this season. With Lee back in the 30-goal range, there may be enough goals for the Islanders to challenge for a division spot in the postseason.

On defense, Noah Dobson has shown reason for concern for Islanders fans this season. He has only one goal, an empty-netter, and has not done well on the powerplay. The special teams have been poor all around and Dobson is a major reason why. A top defenseman needs to quarterback the powerplay and dominate the penalty kill. Dobson has struggled on both units this season.