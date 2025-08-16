The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t open their preseason with a win. In August, though, the scoreboard often takes a back seat to evaluation. Their 31-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was more about identifying which players can handle the stage and prove they belong when the games start counting. For several roster hopefuls, it was the perfect chance to flash their potential, and they delivered.

Jaguars’ 2025 preseason snapshot

The Jaguars kicked off their preseason with a loss to the Steelers, but the final score was hardly the main storyline. Most of the attention was on rookie WR/CB Travis Hunter’s first NFL snaps. Sure, Hunter showed promise in his debut. However, he wasn’t the only bright spot. As is typical for a preseason opener, there was a mix of positives, growing pains, and moments that will serve as valuable teaching points in the weeks ahead.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Jacksonville Jaguars roster hopefuls who improved stock after game vs. Eagles.

1. K Cam Little: A leg for the record books

Kickers don’t often steal the spotlight in preseason. Cam Little, however, changed that in a hurry. The second-year kicker drilled a 70-yard field goal, which is the longest known make in football history, according to Yahoo Sports. He actually would have set the official NFL record had it come in the regular season.

What made the moment even more remarkable was that Little called his own number, confident he could make the kick. The ball left his foot with plenty of distance to spare, too. Not surprisingly, it electrified the crowd and earned the respect of teammates and opponents alike.

Everyone already knew Little had NFL-caliber talent. That said, his kick elevated him into a different conversation. If he can consistently deliver from long range, he becomes not just a reliable option, but a legitimate weapon who can change game strategy.

2. WR/CB Travis Hunter: A unique debut

Much of the anticipation surrounding the Jaguars’ opener centered on Hunter, the rare two-way player drafted to contribute at both wide receiver and cornerback. Yes, his stat line didn’t explode off the page. Still, the flashes were there.

On offense, Hunter lined up with the starters and caught two passes for nine yards. His longest reception went for six. On defense, he worked primarily with the second unit. Hunter showed fluid movement and competitive instincts. That's even if one missed tackle made the highlight reels for the wrong reasons.

It was a ‘first step' performance, which gave a glimpse of how special Hunter could be once he adjusts to the NFL’s speed and complexity. The Jaguars are playing the long game with him. Of course, Saturday night was the first chapter in what could be one of the league’s most fascinating experiments.

3. WR Trenton Irwin: Making his case at receiver and special teams

Sure, Hunter drew the pregame buzz. However, Trenton Irwin quietly turned in the most productive night of any Jaguars receiver. Targeted six times, he caught four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. Irwin showed reliable hands and precise route-running. His ability to line up both inside and outside gives offensive coordinator Liam Coen flexibility in personnel groupings.

Irwin’s value isn’t limited to offense as well. He has been a core special teams contributor throughout his career. That's a role that often determines which fringe receivers make the final cut. His willingness to block, cover kicks, and handle the unglamorous aspects of the game will be key as the Jaguars trim the roster.

In an offense that already features established targets, Irwin is fighting for a depth spot. Performances like this, which was efficient, versatile, and consistent, are exactly what coaches want from a back-end roster player.

Stock rising in Jacksonville

Preseason games may not count in the standings, but they count in the meeting rooms. Cam Little’s historic kick wasn’t just a highlight; it was a statement about his range and confidence. Travis Hunter’s two-way debut provided a foundation to build on as the Jaguars figure out how best to deploy his rare skill set. Trenton Irwin reminded everyone that reliable, versatile receivers who contribute on special teams are invaluable over a 17-game season.

The Jaguars’ loss to the Steelers will soon be just another August result. That said, but for these three players, it marked a significant step forward in the fight for roster spots. If they continue to produce over the next two preseason games, they could move from hopefuls to locks when final cuts are made.