The New York Islanders are on a downward trajectory in 2024-25. The Islanders made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024 but lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes. Many expected New York to improve this year with Patrick Roy around for a full season. Unfortunately, it's been rocky sailing, and things may be boiling over between Roy and general manager Lou Lamiorello.

The Islanders lost another game, this one to the Boston Bruins, on Wednesday night. Pavel Zacha and Brad Marchand scored two goals each to help Boston claim a 6-3 win at TD Garden. After the game, Roy addressed the media. One of his comments certainly caught the eye of fans as it appeared that Roy threw some shade at his general manager.

“I love these guys. They work hard. They're pushing,” the Islanders head coach said of his players, via Newsday's Andrew Gross. “It's the team that Lou gave me and I'm going to work extremely hard for these guys.”

Trouble may be brewing between Islanders' Patrick Roy, Lou Lamiorello

Islanders fans have sensed some potential brewing between Patrick Roy and Lou Lamiorello for some time. It began back in late October when New York made a few roster changes. The Islanders signed Matt Martin off a professional tryout and reinserted Pierre Engvall into the lineup after a demotion to AHL Bridgeport.

On the surface, there is nothing out of the ordinary here. Martin is a veteran who brings physicality to the ice. Meanwhile, Engvall could provide more of an offensive touch. The Islanders certainly needed this with Anthony Duclair hitting injured reserve.

Engvall had a horrific training camp, though. And he had struggled mightily with New York since joining the team in 2022-23. Roy kept it straightforward when speaking about adding Envgall back to the lineup. “We know what he did for this team the past two years, and I guess Lou thought it was a good moment for him to be back and play,” he said, via Islanders reporter Stefan Rosner.

Again, it seems as if Roy is placing things at the feet of Lamiorello. It has helped fuel a narrative that the coach and general manager of the Islanders are not on the same page. To be fair, though, this is a narrative that Roy did push back on in late October.

Things can change in a short of amount of time, however. New York fell to 8-10-5 after Wednesday's loss as the urgency to turn things around begins to increase. No matter the result, this is a situation worth keeping an eye on as the season progresses.