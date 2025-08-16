The Miami Dolphins continue their NFL preseason activities, with the hope they can have a strong campaign in 2025. Miami is getting some big injury updates, for two of their players.

“Dolphins FB Alec Ingold (concussion), TE Darren Waller (PUP/getting into football shape out of retirement) seen running routes on air more than two hours ahead of kickoff at Ford Field,” Dolphins reporter David Furones wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

Ingold went into concussion protocols a few weeks ago, after getting hurt in practice this summer. Waller has missed a lot of practice time this season, due to his return to the NFL after not playing in 2024.

Miami plays an NFL preseason game on Saturday afternoon against the Detroit Lions. The Dolphins are 0-0-1 in the preseason, after posting a tie game against the Chicago Bears.

Dolphins hope to win the AFC East this year

The Dolphins are a team hoping to stand apart in the AFC this season. For the last several years, the AFC East has been run by the Buffalo Bills. Before that, it was the Bill Belichick led New England Patriots who consistently won the division.

Two years ago, the Dolphins made the AFC Playoffs. Miami had a 11 win season in 2023, and looked like a contender to compete for the AFC championship in the coming seasons. That didn't happen in 2024.

One of the reasons why the Dolphins struggled last season is because quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hurt. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, and many people questioned whether he should continue playing football. The quarterback decided to stick with the team, and finished the year with 2,867 passing yards. He threw 19 touchdown passes.

The Dolphins quarterback said practices this summer haven't gone as well lately.

“We couldn't get ourselves jump-started as an offense. We couldn't gain that momentum. All we needed was one play and then jump-start the offense.” Tagovailoa said, per the Miami Herald. “It just felt like we didn't have the energy that we're used to when we practice and when we play against opponents.”

Miami finished the 2024 season with a 8-9 record. The Dolphins open their 2025 regular season on September 7, against the Indianapolis Colts.