New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert spoke more about a troubling offensive trend after their loss against the Edmonton Oilers.

The New York Islanders got off to a rather ideal start on Monday night. They opened the scoring just 40 seconds into the game when Mat Barzal scored his third of the season. They held the Edmonton Oilers off the board for most of the first period, as well. Unfortunately, things unraveled, and the Islanders lost.

This game continues a rather troubling trend for New York. They have shown the ability to score the first goal of the game this year. However, they have had trouble following that up and putting more pucks behind the opposing goalie.

After Monday's game, Islanders head coach Lane Lambert addressed this trend. “I don't have an answer for that, simply because we put pucks to the net. We have to capitalize on our scoring chances,” Lambert said, via Newsday reporter Andrew Gross. “I mean, we had plenty of shots. We had plenty of traffic.”

The Islanders coughed up the tying goal later in the first period when Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net. These teams went scoreless in the second period. However, the Oilers found their scoring touch in the third.

Draisaitl proved to be a thorn, adding an assist on all three Edmonton goals in the final stanza. Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid scored much-needed goals before Evander Kane sealed the win with an empty netter.

The Islanders have now lost five games on the trot. And while they certainly hope to break their losing skid in their next game, they have a formidable opponent awaiting them. New York continues their four-game road trip on Wednesday as they take on the Vancouver Canucks.