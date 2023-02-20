The New York Islanders have been dealt a crushing blow as they continue to chase a playoff spot. Superstar Matthew Barzal, who left Saturday’s game early against the Bruins, is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, as reported by Kevin Kurz.

Barzal exited the contest versus Boston after he appeared to clash knees with Craig Smith on the boards. This is brutal news for the Isles, who are currently second in the Wild Card race in the Eastern Conference behind the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, numerous teams are right on their heels, including the Florida Panthers, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, and Detroit Red Wings.

While it hasn’t been a phenomenal season for the Canadian, he’s still registered 14 goals and 37 assists for a total of 51 points in 2022-23. The arrival of Bo Horvat via trade definitely helps, but Barzal is extremely important to this Islanders squad. With no clear timetable for a return, it’s undoubtedly concerning.

The Isles currently sit at 28-24-7 on the season with 63 points. Monday’s affair with Pittsburgh is a very important one as well considering they’re battling it out for the Wild Card. Needless to say, the Islanders need Horvat and Brock Nelson to really pick it up and carry the offense for the time being. Nelson has 24 goals and 31 assists. It’s truly a shame Barzal is out because this trio was really starting to find a rhythm.

A tough schedule awaits the Islanders, with the Jets, Kings, Jets again, and the Wild up next after the Pittsburgh game. We’ll see if they can stay afloat without their franchise cornerstone.