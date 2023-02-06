Six days after their blockbuster move to acquire Bo Horvat, the New York Islanders locked him up. The star forward signed an eight-year, $68 million extension to stay on Long Island past this summer.

While the Islanders are glad to have Horvat around, they aren’t completely thrilled with every aspect of the deal. Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello told the media exactly how he felt after the extension was announced.

“All I can tell you, it’s too long, and it’s too much money,” Lamoriello said on Sunday. “You want the truth?”

These comments could have been interpreted as a jab at Horvat. However, the Islanders GM clarified they are more of a shot at the league and salary cap.

“Well, I think it’s usually the solidifying fact that you don’t want to do (an eighth year),” Lamoriello said. “As I said, contracts these days are too long.”

With Horvat’s extension on the books, New York now has two highly paid-centers on the roster. Mathew Barzal signed a massive eight-year extension last summer to extend his stay on Long Island.

The cost is steep, but Horvat provides what the Islanders need, in some respects. New York needed an offensive point producer and power play spark plug. Horvat has 31 goals on the season, reaching the 30-goal mark in each of the last two seasons. In six of the last seven seasons, he’s scored at least 20 goals a season.

The Islanders may be headed toward a bit of a cap crunch. However, Lamoriello kept his cards close to the vest on the matter, as he usually does.

“We’ll just worry about today right now,” Lamoriello said. “I’m sure we’ll find a way.”