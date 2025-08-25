ESPN recently released their top 100 players of this upcoming season, and by no surprise, there are several players from the Philadelphia Eagles on the list. After winning the Super Bowl in convincing fashion earlier this year, and having a great regular season.

One of the key players in that run was Saquon Barkley, who came into his first season with the Eagles and had the best year of his career. With that, Barkley has moved up from No. 48 to No. 17 in ESPN's top 100 rankings this season, according to Tim McManus.

“In 2024, Barkley became just the ninth player to rush for 2,000-plus yards in the regular season,” McManus wrote. “The other eight didn't make it to 1,500 yards the following season, so history expects Barkley to somewhat come back to earth. But he's still running behind one of the best lines in football and has looked every bit like the best back in the NFL this summer. Judging by what we've seen at camp, he could be more involved in the passing game.”

It's uncertain what kind of Barkley will have this season, as he can either eclipse 2,000 yards again or be in the normal range for a running back. Nonetheless, he will still be an important part of the Eagles' offense.

Can Saquon Barkley eclipse 2,000 yards again?

Barkley was asked earlier in training camp about reaching 2,000 rushing yards again, and even he knows that it may be hard to repeat.

“It's only nine of us who have ever done it,” Barkley said. “The reason why it's hard to do it twice is because it's hard to do it the first time. For me, 2,000 yards isn't the goal. It's winning a Super Bowl and going out there to perform at a high level. I didn't come in with the mindset last year to run for 2,000 yards; it just happened. Just stay in the moment, take care of the little things, be consistent with our process, and be obsessive with our process.”

Bigger things are on Barkley's mind, and if he just happens to get 2,000 yards again, it'll be another historic feat for him. The one thing the Eagles may decide to do this season and decrease Barkley's touches to give him some more rest, but if he's on a heater, it's going to be hard to take him out of the game.

Barkley is going to be ready for whatever, and he just wants the team to succeed.