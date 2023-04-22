The New York Islanders needed something big in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Playoff matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes. They got it, and they got it in historic fashion.

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Islanders won Game 3 by a score of 5-1. New York scored four of their five goals in the third period. The goals came in a span of two minutes and 18 seconds.

That four-goal span is the fastest such span in Stanley Cup Playoffs history. New York beat out the 1944 Montreal Canadiens, who scored four goals in two minutes and 35 seconds against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Veteran forward Kyle Palmieri got the party started, putting the Islanders ahead 2-1. His goal was quickly followed by a goal from fellow veteran forward Matt Martin, who scored his first of the series.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A few minutes later, defenseman Scott Mayfield joined the fray to make it 4-1. Finally, forward Anders Lee scored the fourth goal of this onslaught and cemented an Islanders victory.

Mayfield’s goal is interesting given his involvement in the controversial ending to Game 2. While defending in overtime, Mayfield appeared to have taken a stick to the face.

Normally, such an occurrence is a high sticking penalty. However, no penalty was called on the play. Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal found teammate Jesper Fast as play continued. Fast scored to win it for Carolina.

The Islanders have momentum on their side heading into Game 4. New York can even the series in front of their home fans on Sunday. The remaining games will tell us whether this historic third period was a major turning point in the series.