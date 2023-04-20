The Carolina Hurricanes have taken a 2-0 lead over the New York Islanders in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, Game 2 did not end without hurt feelings and controversy all over.

Islanders fans are upset over the referring in the game on Wednesday night. There may be a bit of merit to their criticisms. Carolina had six power play chances, while New York didn’t even receive one.

Then, there’s the matter of the overtime winner. Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast scored the goal on a beautiful feed from Jordan Staal. The opening was created after Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield went to the ice behind the play.

Replay footage showed that Mayfield didn’t just fall to the ice, however. He took a stick to the face, and under NHL rules, that should have been a high sticking penalty.

Islanders fans took note of this and took to social media to let their frustration be heard.

Even fans of the New York Rangers, a bitter rival to the Islanders, expressed their belief the game was skewed in favor of the Hurricanes.

In any event, it is an unenviable position for the Islanders to be in. A 2-0 series deficit in any sport is a hard spot to be in, no matter how good your team is.

However, there may be a bit of a silver lining. Last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs saw nine of 15 playoff matchups won by a team that faced a deficit in that series.

The Islanders also get the benefit of returning home. Game 3 shifts to UBS Arena in New York on Friday, with Game 4 also taking place on Long Island on Sunday. If New York survives a sweep, Game 5 would be played in Carolina next Tuesday.