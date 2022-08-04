RUMOR: The asset Islanders will have to sacrifice in order to bring in Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri

The rumors of Stanley Cup champion forward Nazem Kadri going to the New York Islanders this offseason is gaining more traction by the day, but if the Isles are to really acquire the veteran, they will have to make some moves on their roster to accommodate the financial obligation that comes with such a transaction, according to Frank Seravalli during a recent DFO Rundown episode (h/t James Nichols of FanSided).

“You hear and see the rumors out there and you don’t really know quite what to make of it with the New York Islanders because anyone could see them signing Kadri and the fact that it’s gone on this long, you think back to… last year or two years ago when they announced four signings in September. You gotta move money. Noah Dobson needs a new deal, (Alexander) Romanov needs a new deal. My guess, if the Islanders are indeed signing Nazem Kadri, they’re gonna have to move someone and my guess would be Anthony Beauvillier. We’ve heard his name in the mix to move, and this was pre-(NHL Draft). Clearly, that’s the one player the New York Islanders have on their roster that I think they can actually get something of value in return for as opposed to having to push to try and unload a contract.”

The Islanders have a tricky salary cap situation. At the moment, they have $11.185 million to spare, but they also have a pair of restricted free agents in Kieffer Bellows and Noah Dobson. Paying them would mean a weaker spending power to sign Nazem Kadri, which brings us to Anthony Beauvillier, who still has two more years left on his current deal that has an AAV of $4.1 million.

New York would be pleased to have someone like Nazem Kadri on the team, as the Islanders need to bolster their offense after a season where they averaged just 2.79 goals per game and were ranked 16th in terms of 5-on-5 shooting percentage (7.9%).